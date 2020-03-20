Dominican Republic curfew the first since 1965 Revolution

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Friday ordered a nationwide curfew and, consequently, the transit and movement of people is prohibited from 8pm until 6am, starting Friday, March 20 until Friday, April 3.

Excluded:

Persons dedicated to health services, such as doctors, nurses, bio-analysts and paramedical personnel.

People with a medical emergency who need to go to a health center.

People dedicated to private security tasks duly identified.

Members of the press and other duly accredited media, among others.

1965

The curfew established today is the first since the Revolution of April 1965.