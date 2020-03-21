Government orders curfew and prohibits transportation

President Danilo Medina yesterday established a curfew until April 3, which went into effect last night at 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. and banned the services of the Metropolitan Office of Buses (Omsa), the Cable Car and the Santo Domingo Metro and the circulation of intercity buses and minibusses.

The measures, released in the afternoon, are part of the actions taken by the Government to break the chain of contagion of covid-19.

The provision of the Executive Power of the curfew is contained in decree 135-20. It establishes that people dedicated to health services, such as doctors, nurses, bioanalysts and personnel, those who have an emergency, those dedicated to identified private security and the accredited media are excepted.

The decree also establishes that the personnel of the electricity distribution companies are excepted to exclusively attend emergency situations.

The Minister of the Presidency, Gustavo Montalvo, in his capacity as president of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus, said that the suspension of public transport is necessary to guarantee social distancing at this time and to reduce the possibilities of contagion.

He reported that Proconsumidor prepared a survey of the country’s main products to verify their availability.

He indicated that the result has revealed that all the foods in the basic basket are still available in stores.

He explained that they have only detected shortages in some protection and hygiene supplies, such as disinfectant gels, alcohol, sprays, masks or gloves, due to the large volume of purchases by Public Health and citizens.

“To respond to demand, public health institutions are currently making massive purchases from national and international suppliers and all processes have been streamlined.”

Additionally, the Government has asked other countries that have shown willingness to make donations to give priority to this type of protection supplies.

Because those over 60 are very vulnerable, they will close the homes of the elderly that open their doors only during the day, the houses of passage.

Homes that permanently house low-income elderly people will remain open, but they must take extreme hygiene measures and follow established social distancing procedures and strictly reduce visits to the essential minimum.

The coordinator of the Commission to Address Social Affairs, José Ramón Peralta, reported that the Government will cover hundreds of thousands of households identified as vulnerable with food assistance.

He maintained that only through the Social Plan they will supply more than 220,000 raw rations daily, to families with less income.