In 24 hours the DR posts 90 new Covid-19 cases, now total 202

Santo Domingo.- In 24 hours the country registered 90 new cases of Covid-19, and now total 202 infected people, none of which are of community transmission, Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas revealed Sun.

However, the official said the nation is heading for community transmission.

He also said that no new deaths were reported and still remain at three.

The official said that tripling the diagnostic capacity of the virus has registered an increase in positive cases detected in recent days. “Therefore, the system of expertise that is carried out has been reinforced with the rapid response of the laboratories that have joined the work.”