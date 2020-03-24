600+ Dominican troops to enforce curfew at border

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Army deployed 600 additional troops to reinforce the border area and sent military supplies, helicopters, buggies, motorcycles and technological equipment such as drones, to prevent the entry of foreigners who may be sources of coronavirus contagion.

It assigned brigades in Barahona, Valverde and Santiago provinces, among others to patrols, to enforce the curfew and quarantine.

Army Commander Estanislao Gonell Regalado, said he was instructed by the Defense Minister to bolster the border. ⁣

“We immediately arranged to send 600 soldiers from the Special Commando Forces and Hunter Battalions to increase the operational capacity of the 3rd, 4th and 5th Infantry brigades. Also the use of helicopters from the Army air cavalry and Air Force units, as well as the increase in buggies.”