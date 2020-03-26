Dominican Republic announces U$6.06B aid package

Santo Domingo.- In his second speech to the nation, after the coronavirus health crisis and the establishment of a state of emergency, President Danilo Medina on Wed. announced a RD$321.1 billion (U$6.06 billion) economic stimulus package to benefit 5.2 million Dominicans.

He said that from April 1 to May 31, for temporary workers with lower incomes and families in vulnerable conditions, the temporary aid program “Stay at Home” was established.

“Specifically, from April 1, to the 811,000 families who today have the Solidarity card and who receive an average of 1,500 pesos a month, we are going to make a two-month increase in the ‘Eat is First’ component, so that they get 5,000 pesos a month for the purchase of food and basic necessities in the Social Supply Network,” he said.

In addition, another 690,000 additional families have been identified as poor or vulnerable by the Unified Beneficiary System (Siuben), so that they also receive this temporary support from the “Stay at Home” program.