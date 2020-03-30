Coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, 901 cases, 42 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The confirmed coronavirus cases in the Dominican Republic rose to 901, of which 42 have died, the Ministry of Public Health reported Monday.

It said 470 of the confirmed cases are men, or 52 per cent, whose average age is 60.

Compared with the data offered yesterday, it increased to 42 new cases, for a decrease in the last 24 hours; the deaths was 3 more than the one reported yesterday, which was the 39th.

42 percent of the infected cases occurred in the National District; Santo Domingo, 12 percent; Santiago 11 percent and the province 10 percent.