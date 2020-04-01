COVID-19 test scarce as deaths and cases continue rise

Santo Domingo.- Stoked by limitations and a kind of “bottleneck” to access the COVID 19 diagnostic test, the deaths and confirmed cases of the virus continue to increase in the country, reaching 51 deaths to date and 1,109 people confirmed with the virus.

This represents an increase of nine new deaths in 24 hours and 208 new positive cases. Most of the confirmed, 926 of the 1,109 registered by the system are in in-home isolation and the rest, 127 are hospitalized.

On Tues. the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said that five patients have been discharged after overcoming the disease, but didn’t provide details.