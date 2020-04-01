Dominican Republic heads UN Security Council again

Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wed. said the Dominican Republic will take advantage of the UN Security Council Presidency, which it will exercise from today to May, to promote broad dialogue on the threat posed by the pandemic.

It’s the second time during its non-permanent membership that the country heads the most important organ of the UN.

Vargas said the Dominican Republic will establish a new milestone since, for the first time in history, the Security Council will function completely virtual, so the sessions will be held through videoconference under the direction of Dominican Ambassador José Singer.

“In these moments of world crisis, multilateralism acquires greater relevance, and it is our purpose to contribute to the search for global formulas to face COVID-19, probably the greatest challenge for humanity since the Second World War to date.”