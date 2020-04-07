Some morning rains due to wind drag, cloudy in the afternoon with local showers

Due to the effect of a weak trough over Puerto Rico with hot temperatures

The National Office of Meteorology (ONAMET) predicts that as a product of the drag of the northeast wind, we will have cloudy incursions in provinces of the north and center of the country where some morning rains are expected. For the evening hours, an increase in cloudiness is forecast due to the effect of a weak trough over Puerto Rico, whose cloud fields will be carried by the east/southeast winds, causing local showers in the Caribbean coastal plain, the northeast, southwest, and Central Cordillera. In addition, we will have a warm environment in much of the national territory.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, both the anticyclone and the weak trough will continue to affect, so we do not expect changes in the weather pattern with light rain in the morning hours. In the afternoon, we will have the incursion of cloudy fields that generate local showers towards the aforementioned regions. For Thursday, we will not have changes. The weak trough will be limited by the low humidity offered by the anticyclone, in that sense, we only foresee local evening showers in the regions: Northeast, Central Cordillera, Southeast, and Southwest.

Temperatures will remain slightly hot during the day, especially in urban areas. While occasionally pleasant at night and early morning in areas of mountains and valleys due to the incidence of the northeast wind.

National District: Mix of clouds and sun. In the afternoon some cloudy with possible showers.

Santo Domingo West: Intervals of cloudy and sunny. Partly cloudy with possible showers in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo North: Partly cloudy to cloudy with possible showers in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo East: Cloudy intervals in the morning and afternoon with possible isolated showers.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 30ºC and 32ºC (86-90°F) and minimum between 21ºC and 23ºC (70-73°F).

