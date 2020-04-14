Dominican Republic C-19: 183 deaths, 3,286 cases

Santo Domingo.- There are 3,286 positive cases of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic and 183 deaths, the Public Health Ministry said today Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 119 new infections and six deaths were reported, while 143 patients remain in intensive care due to C-19 complications.

It also said that 162 people have been discharged after recovery from the disease.

Of the medical personnel that care for coronavirus patients, 96 have been infected, 56 of them in Greater Santo Domingo and 15 in Duarte province (northeast).