Dominican Republic not ready to dismantle social distancing

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Monday warned that the country is not ready at this time to begin dismantling the social distancing measures to slow the advance of coronavirus.

He said the use of masks and the measure to avoid crowds should be maintained in the initial processes of opening to normal circulation, and even after it starts.

The official said he hopes to be able to offer next week a first approximation of when the country will be able to return to normal, based on data from the estimation of the behavior of the virus in the country.

“If we do international comparisons we can get an idea of ​​where our country is moving (regarding Covid-19) and that we aren’t in the worst situation when we see the international scale.”