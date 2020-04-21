Residents in western provinces take to the streets en mass

Barahona, Dominican Republic.- Residents in Barahona and Azua provinces (west) took to the streets massively on Mon. despite the call from various sectors to maintain social distance to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Local authorities in Barahona devise ways to prevent new coronavirus infections in the province, which according to the Public Health Ministry continues at 25 confirmed cases of the disease, one death and one person recovered.

As part of the actions, on Monday several streets with access to the market, banks and supermarkets were closed to traffic and turned into pedestrians to prevent crowds looking for some service or to buy food