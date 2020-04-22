Avoid crowds or get drenched

Santiago.- The Santiago Mayor’s Office on Tue. started the operation “we are going to get you wet, if you do not comply with the social distancing” in the lines to supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and other businesses, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We have put up signs, used loudspeakers, marked the distance in the lines, we send commissions to each establishment and even then they do not respect the physical distance,” says the Mayor’s Office.

Mayor Abel Martínez said that when they see these massive crowds, the Fire Department is authorized to douse water at people to force them to disperse.