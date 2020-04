File photo of a fire at Sierra de Bahoruco National Park.,

Santo Domingo.- Several wildfires are currently raging in Sierra de Bahoruco National Park, near Duvergé, in Independencia province (west).

Local media report that the blaze started yesterday.

Images provided show the effects on the protected area, where smoke covers parts of the mountains.

The period’s higher temperatures increase the frequency of forest fires, especially in national parks.