Rains in mountain regions, passing showers and sunny in other areas over the Dominican Republic

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecast isolated showers for today over points in the Southeast, Southwest, and Central Cordillera regions.

Weather in the Dominican territory calls for a sky with little cloud activity, enough hours of sun and little rainfall most of the day, due to the incidence of the anticyclonic system, some clouds will concentrate, especially in the afternoon towards in sectors close to the: Oriental, Septentrional, and Central mountain ranges, as well as in the Sierra de Bahoruco where some widely isolated showers can occur.

On Sunday, the weather will continue to be characterized by an air mass with reduced moisture content, with many hours of sunshine and hot temperatures, however, local effects and the wind will provide patches of humidity in the morning hours to occasionally increase the cloudiness over the provinces close to the region: southwest, the Caribbean coastal plain, and the Cordillera Central, while in the afternoon the cloudiness will decrease and with these the precipitations, dominating a sky of scattered clouds.

Today: Partial increase in cloudiness towards sectors close to the Cordilleras: Oriental, Septentrional, and Central, as well as in the Sierra de Bahoruco where some widely isolated showers can occur. In other locations, good weather conditions.

Sunday: Sky with scattered clouds to partly cloudy with local showers over the regions: southwest, the Caribbean coastal plain, and the Cordillera Central.

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Scattered clouds, partly cloudy with passing showers.

National District: Scattered clouds, partly cloudy with passing showers.

Monday: Good weather conditions in most of the country, scattered clouds with slight increases in isolated provinces of the Southwest, the Caribbean coastal plain, and the Cordillera Central.

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Scattered clouds with slight partial increases in the morning and some isolated showers of short duration.

National District: Scattered clouds, partly cloudy with passing showers.