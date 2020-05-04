The 25 best beaches in the world in 2020; the list includes one from the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, RD

Baia do Sancho, Brazil; Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos Islands; Paradise Beach, Cuba; Isola dei Conigli, islands of Sicily; and Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia; Brazil; Top the list of the 25 best beaches in the world for 2020, according to a ranking prepared by the travel platform TripAdvisor.

Sixth place is occupied by Seven Mile Beach, in Grand Cayman; the seventh Eagle Beach, in Aruba; the eighth Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico; the ninth Varadero Beach, Cuba; the tenth Kleftiko Beach, Cyclades Islands.

The 11th position is occupied by Siesta Beach, in Florida; 12 Radhanagar Beach, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands; 13 Luskentyre Beach, Isle Lewis, and Harris; the 14 Ses Illetes Beach, Balearic Island; 15 Playa de La Concha, Spain.

Saint Pete Beach, Florida is ranked 16th; North Beach, Isla Mujeres, at 17; Maho Beach, Saint John, at 18; Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic at 19; Woolacombe Beach, UK, at 20.

“Without a doubt, Bavaro Beach is the best beach I have ever known. It is spacious, the sea excellent, temperature, cleanliness, etc.”; “One of the best I have seen in the Caribbean. White, wide sand, clear water, incredible colors of the sea, calm waters with very small waves. A Wonder !!!” are some of the opinions of the Dominican beach.

Last on the list are Elafonisi Beach, Greece, ranked 21; at 22 Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands remained; at 23 Cala Mariolu, Italy; at the 24 Balos Lagoon, Greece; and finally, position 25 is occupied by Black Sand Beach, located in Iceland.

These beaches received the Travelers’ Choice award, a recognition that TripAdvisor makes every year based on the opinions, scores, and favorite options shared by travelers from all over the world.