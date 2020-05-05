12 cities account for 80% of Dominican Republic’s COVID-19 cases

Santo Domingo.- More than 80 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic are concentrated in the National District and in 11 other municipalities.

Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said that 24.02 percent of the 8,480 that have been reported so far corresponds to the National District.

Meanwhile, 10.75 percent corresponds to Santiago 9.03 percent to Santo Domingo Este, 7.36 percent to San Francisco de Macorís and 6.30 percent to Santo Domingo Oeste.

Those cities are followed by La Vega, with 5.39 percent, Santo Domingo Norte, with 4.73 percent, Puerto Plata, with 2.71 percent and San Cristóbal, with 2.68 percent.

The towns of Moca, Cotuí and Bonao also figure on the list, whose percentages weren’t specified.