Farmers accused of burning rice chaff face the Law

La Vega, Dominican Republic.- La Vega prosecutor Aura Luz García, summoned for Friday nine rice producers in the municipality, who are accused of burning rice straw which unleashed thick smoke that affects the health of residents.

“We have summoned nine rice farm owners to dialogue with them, but the practice should not be continued because it puts health at risk,” said Garcia.

The La Vega prosecutor also indicated that the farms and their owners have already been identified, who were summoned at 11 am today in order to seek a solution to that problem.