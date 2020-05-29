Intense blaze chars part of Bahía Príncipe hotel

Samaná, Dominican Republic.- An intense fire affected the facilities of the Bahía Príncipe hotel in Portillo, Samaná province Friday morning.

So far the causes of the fire are unknown, which started around 4:15 in the morning.

Preliminary reports establish that the flames completely destroyed the kitchen and affected all the restaurants, bars, and part of the hotel lobby.

Firefighters from Sánchez and from Samaná province helped put out the blaze that only left material losses, so far not quantified.