More downpours and lightning today throughout Dominican Republic

The temperatures will continue to be hot

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) predicts that a trough will affect the occurrence of downpours, electrical storms and gusts of winds over the northeast, southeast, including Greater Santo Domingo, the Central Cordillera and some points in the border area, in the afternoon and part of the night.

The meteorological office anticipates that temperatures will remain hot in much of the country.

In Santo Domingo province it will be partly cloudy at times with local downpours and isolated thunderstorms.

While in the National District there will be scattered clouds and local downpours and isolated thunderstorms will be recorded.

Tomorrow a trough will cause moderate to heavy downpours and thunderstorms over the northwest, northeast, on the border, and in the Cordillera Central.