Santo Domingo-In the last 24 hours, 2,516 people were tested to detect coronaviruses, of which 568 were positive, for a total 22,008 cases of contagion nationwide.

While in the same period 7 new deaths were registered, for a total of 568 people who died from complications of the disease.

In its briefing Friday the Ministry of Public Health also reported that 12,754 people were discharged after recovering from COVID-19.