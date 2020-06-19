Mine shuttered, 7 trucks seized for ravaging riverbed

Santo Domingo.- A mine which extracted construction materials in the community of Rancho Arriba, San José de Ocoa province (south) was shuttered Friday, which did not have the corresponding permits.

Environment and Natural Resources Defense Prosecutor Francisco Contreras, said the mine was provisionally closed pending a Justice Ministry investigation to proceed judicially against the suspects.

Through a press release, the Justice Ministry said the mine was closed during an operation where seven trucks were also seized next to the Ocoa and Nizao rivers.