Sahara dust cloud lingers over Dominican skies

Santo Domingo.- It’s not unusual for a cloud of dust from the Sahara to reach the Dominican Republic several times a year. What’s striking about the most recent is its density, that has been covering the country for several days.

Puerto Rico reported that it had not been affected by such a dense cloud for 50 years.

Locally the measurement cannot be done, since there are no parameters to determine the magnitude of the concentration with previous years.

National Weather Office (Onamet) director Gloria Ceballos said that the dust cloud has been monitored in the country since meteorological satellites offer images that allow the displacement of said particles to be seen, but “we do not have specific data to compare.”