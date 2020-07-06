President-elect pledges transparent governance

Santo Domingo. -The candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader, declared the winner of the presidential elections held this Sunday, promised a transparent government.

“Good evening Dominican Republic. I want to thank God first; that he is above all things and will help us to make an honest and transparent government,” Abinader said.

“Although the Central Electoral Board has not proclaimed the result, projections suggest that our victory is irreversible,” Abinader said in a speech to his supporters in his campaign headquarters.