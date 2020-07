Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina will inaugurate on Wed. the scandal-fraught Punta Catalina Power Plant (CTPC), which currently contributes an average of 720 megawatts to the National Grid (SENI).

The opening ceremony will be at 10am, in the facilities in La Catalina, Peravia province (south), says a press release.

The CTPC was built by the State Electric Utility (CDEEE) at a cost of US$1.95 billion, and a cost overrun of US$395 million.