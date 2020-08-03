Dominican Republic curfew pits civilians with police

Santo Domingo.- The curfew on Sunday was characterized by skirmishes on the roads, various clashes of civilians with police and military, the use of tear gas, dozens arrested and a traffic accident.

During the control of traffic, which begins 5pm on weekends, dozens of people in the barrios could be seen drinking alcoholic beverages, challenging the officers and one or two others who were let go without being detained.

In some sectors there were adults with children on the streets, and the alleys and roofs of houses were used to quickly hide from the patrols. The use of the permit or safe-conduct was also commonplace. Diario Libre reports that there were heightened patrols in various sectors of the capital.