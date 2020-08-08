The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic maintains suspended consular services

Santo Domingo.- The Embassy of the United States in the Dominican Republic reported today that consular services, including student visa applications, continue to be suspended.

“Currently, this closure includes all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services. Unfortunately, this means that we cannot process student visas for the fall semester of 2020,” the Embassy published through its social networks.

In the statement, the diplomatic headquarters recommends students contact their universities and educational institutions about the best way to proceed in the coming months.

The embassy instructed people to continue visiting the website of the United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic and also ustraveldocs.com/do to find out about any updates.