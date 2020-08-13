Deaths from coronavirus reach 1,393

Santo Domingo.- The deaths from coronavirus in the Dominican Republic reached 22 in the last 24 hours, when 910 new positive cases were also registered.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of infected amounted to 83,134 people, while the number of deaths rose to 1,393, for a cumulative fatality rate of 1.68%.

In addition, the country registers 33,795 active cases on Wednesday, 37 more than those reported Tuesday, while 47,946 people have recovered from the disease.