Two tough women to fight Dominican Republic corruption

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Sun. announced a bold step to fight corruption and impunity, appointing former Supreme Court Justice Miriam Germán as Attorney General, and former National District Prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso as Deputy Attorney General.

Germán had been requested for the position by various civil organizations, including Participación Ciudadana.

Reynoso was also the prosecutor in Santiago, where she was recognize for prosecuting tough cases in drug trafficking and gov. corruption.

Germán gained notoriety as a Supreme Court Justice, where she unleashed scathing critique over the Odebrecht bribes case.

She argued that the indictment was not well supported by the Prosecutor’s Office, which in her view, only used the documents provided by Brazil.