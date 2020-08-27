Abinader says Comptroller will conduct audits

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Wed. instructed the different departments of his administration that want to carry out audits, to do so through the Comptroller.

The information was announced to media directors to address different issues of national interest.

The meeting was held for almost two hours in the National Palace from 1:00 p.m. to 3: p.m.

The head of state promised to hold this type of meeting every two months to maintain permanent contact with the Dominican press.