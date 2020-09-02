Abinader reiterates: Attorney General is independent

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader reiterated on Tuesday that the Justice Ministry is independent from the Executive Power and has total freedom to investigate corruption in the past and in the present Government, for which it’s attorney general Miriam Germán who should be asked whether the Odebrecht case in the country will be thoroughly investigated.

Abinader told CNN that from his point of view they can investigate it thoroughly and should investigate everything.

“I repeat that for that we appoint an independent prosecutor who has the freedom to investigate everything that concerns acts of corruption of the past and also of the present and therefore it would be necessary to ask her, that this was a wish of all Dominicans of a truly independent justice.”