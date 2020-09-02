Coronavirus infects over 95,000 Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic surpassed 95,000 coronavirus infections today Wednesday, after accounting for 648 new positives in the last 24 hours, a period in which 27 people also died.

The Public Health Ministry reported in a statement 95,627 total cases and 1,765 deaths.

“In the last day, 3,120 were processed for a total of 376,121 since the start of the pandemic on March 1. On average, 2,033 tests are carried out in the country per day, one of the lowest figures on the continent.”

According to international organizations, the average for the region exceeds 4,000 tests.