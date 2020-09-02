Police arrest 123,147 for violating health measures, curfew

Santo Domingo.- The National Police reported 123,147 arrests for violating sanitary measures and the curfew since March 20, when the ordinance that restricts free movement began.

Of the total arrested, some 65,600 were charged: 900 for resisting arrest and 87 for uploading videos to social networks violating the curfew and defying the authorities.

Some 280 were repeat offenders in violating the curfew and a total of 7,596 cars and 60,701 motorcycles were seized.

4,751 businesses were closed for violating the regulations, of which 1,879 were closed for operating during curfew hours.