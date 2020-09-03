Puerto Rico seizes 174 lbs. of cocaine, nabs 3 Dominicans  

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Puerto Rico Police Department arrested three illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic and seized 174.07 pounds (78.96 Kilos) of cocaine after making landfall near a beach in Dorado.

On the morning of Sept. 2, a concerned citizen contacted CBP Public Affairs with information on suspicious activity in a Dorado Beach. The information was immediately relayed to the Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Center (CAMOC) and the Ramey Sector Communications for detection and response.

Ramey Border Patrol Agents, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Agents and the Puerto Rico Police Department responded to Dorado, Puerto Rico near a popular venue called El Caracol.

Border Patrol Agents confirmed the smuggling event took place and discovered 22-foot yola-type homemade vessel with two outboard engines beached on shore.

After an extensive search of the area, three illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic (all adult males) were arrested, and four bales containing bricks, which field-tested positive to the properties of cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the three aliens and the contraband for investigation and prosecution.