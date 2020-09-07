US Govt. donates 50 state-of-the-art ventilators and 2 mobile hospitals

Santo Domingo.- The United States Government has donated 50 state-of-the-art ventilators and 2 mobile hospitals to the Dominican Republic to assist in its fight against COVID-19 and prepare for emergency operations in the event of a disaster.

The donation materialized through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United States Southern Command.

“The total value of the donations is US$1.85 million and demonstrates how the United States and the Dominican Republic are working together to combat the pandemic,” the US Embassy said in a statement.