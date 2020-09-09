Program seeks to reduce the illiteracy rate in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

The Directorate of Strategic Projects and Special Programs of the Presidency of the Republic (Propeep) announced yesterday the National Adult Literacy Program’s update and renewal to reduce the national illiteracy rate to 5%.

Deputy Director William Lockward affirmed that to meet the goal mentioned above, the institution plans to literate at least 35,000 people in the remainder of the year, speaking on behalf of the minister in charge of Propeep; José Leonel (Neney) Cabrera, within the framework of the celebration of International Literacy Day.

Lockward stated that they had received precise instructions from President Luis Abinader to fulfill this objective-goal and expand its scope in the shortest possible time.

He expressed that the Covid-19 pandemic motivates the use of information technology and knowledge to update and renew the literacy program in the “Government of Change” headed by President Abinader.

Adapt content and methodology to radio and audiovisual formats for social networks, radio, and television.

He said that, according to available data, the national illiteracy rate for people over 15 years of age is currently 5.5%, a figure that represents 406,000 people who cannot read or write.

He explained that currently, through the National Literacy Plan, 14,555 participants are undergoing their literacy process, gathered in 3,878 nuclei in operation.

He added that another 11,896 participants are registered in 3,068 centers, which began yesterday, keeping the health protocols to avoid the spread of covid-19.

“To successfully achieve this result, we have adapted the National Literacy Plan’s contents and methodology to radio and audiovisual formats for social networks, radio, and television,” Lockward said.