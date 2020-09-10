The now opposition party mulls electoral defeat

Santo Domingo.- Dozens of members of the Dominican Liberation Party’s (PLD) Central Committee on Thur. demanded that its Political Committee be dissolved as a first step so that the now opposition can renew and reorganize itself.

They affirm that, renewed, the organization that governed for 16 consecutive years will be able to regain the trust of the people and, from then on, work and regain power.

In a press release: “The Central Committee organized ourselves into what the Dominican Platform 360 and held a meeting in which we presented a study by means of which various aspects related to the February and July elections were analyzed.”

In the meeting they assumed the commitment to launch an action to promote what they label as “necessary renewal and profound changes” in the leadership bodies of the PLD.