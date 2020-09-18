Top official: deportation of illegal aliens resumes next week

Santo Domingo.- Immigration Director, Enrique García, on Thur. said that as of next week they’ll begin to repatriate all undocumented people.

“Anyone who does not have a legal instrument, be it temporary residence, permanent residence or citizenship, will have to leave Dominican territory,” Garcia said.

He said that since last March, when the coronavirus pandemic began in the country, operations to deport illegal citizens were halted.

“Starting next week, the repatriations of Haitian citizens who are in illegal conditions in the country will begin,” he said, acknowledged that the main problem is the control of the border.