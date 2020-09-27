The cause of the inundation of the sea into tourist area of ​​Las Terrenas

The coastal flooding recorded last Wednesday in Las Terrenas, Samaná, is known as the “bottom sea” that is produced by low atmospheric pressure.

The sudden inundation of the sea in the tourist center of Samaná, which caused astonishment in many people, occurs when there are very distant systems, products of low atmospheric pressure, according to the explanations of engineer Miguel Campusano, deputy director of the National Meteorology Office (ONAMET).

“Deep-sea is the product of those systems that are very far away, a product of low atmospheric pressure. These pressures are very low and circulation is very wide since this increase in mean sea level spreads thousands of kilometers, which is an abnormal tide, in truth, which generally produces coastal flooding, especially in points where the coast is well. low relative to mean sea level. It is not the first time that has happened, these systems cause this type of problem, even frontal losses from the cold fronts also cause this type of situation,” he explained.

Videos that showed the penetration of the sea in a tourist area of ​​Las Terrenas circulated on social networks and that caused a stir among many people.