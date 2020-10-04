Moisture band over Dominican Republic will cause more rain

Santo Domingo.- Moderate downpours, with thunderstorms, will occur this Sunday afternoon in the northeast, southeast, southwest, Central Ridge and Greater Santo Domingo regions, produced by a high trough, reported the National Meteorology Office (ONAMET).

In the provinces of Monte Plata, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, and Duarte, the main precipitations will occur during the afternoon. Still, during the night, the rainy conditions should decrease.

In the early hours of the day, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with little chance of rain.

Meteorology reported that it continues to monitor three areas of downpours with the possibility of reaching hurricane status in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

According to the marine forecast of Meteorology, the swell on the south coast as of today begins to improve.