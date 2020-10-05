Dominican Gov. to terminate Odebrecht contracts

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Branch has instructed the Public Works Ministry to coordinate with the Legal Consultant to thoroughly review the technical, economic and legal aspects of the contracts the State signed with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to proceed with their termination.

The government’s provision also includes Odebrecht subsidiaries, its consortiums and related companies, according to a statement.

Presidency legal adviser Antoliano Peralta said the Executive Branch will proceed to call bids for the completion of the works pending execution as “it’s of national interest.”

Odebrecht admitted paying Dominican officials US$94.0 million in exchange for govt. contracts.