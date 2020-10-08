Dominican Republic tightens anti-Covid curfew

Santo Domingo.- To control the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the ministries of Public Health, Defense, Interior Police and the National Police today warned that as of Thur. night the measures will intensify with arrests and prosecution of those who violate the curfew, circulation permits and those who don’t wear masks.

Public Health Minister Plutarco Arias and senior Defense, and Police officials agreed to assign officers and inspectors to examine the validity of the permits issued by the different agencies produced by those who are not authorized to circulate during the curfew that begins 9pm from Monday to Friday and at 7pm on weekends.