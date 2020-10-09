Dominican Republic leader slams his predecessor

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader affirmed Thursday night that the top leadership of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) established, in their administration, a political regime dedicated to corruption and impunity and to date they do not know the magnitude of damage caused.

Abinader, in an address to the country, said that the economy has suffered a major crisis, but that the pandemic is not the only culprit.

“The country does not forget that for many years the government was an instrument of a party corporation dedicated to converting public assets into private assets. Between homeland and fortune, they chose fortune,” said the president.