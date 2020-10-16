229 firearms disappeared from the Charles de Gaulle Palace of Justice

The Judicial Power informed the Attorney General’s Office of irregularities found during a follow-up visit to the evidence storage room at the Charles de Gaulle Palace of Justice where 229 firearms were found to be missing.

The situation was reported to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, for the corresponding actions, due to the criminal nature evidenced by the result of the inspection.

The Inspector-General of the Judicial Branch has opened a disciplinary investigation to determine the disciplinary responsibilities of each person in the specific case, in addition to initiating an inventory process in all the courts where the Judicial Branch is responsible for depositing evidence.