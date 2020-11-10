Dominican Republic mulls easing anti-pandemic measures

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Santo Domingo.- One of the issues that has been discussed in recent days is that of a possible easing of the curfew, for the celebration of the yearend festivities.

So far the authorities say the measures will continue unchanged; however, they leave open the possibility of a change that will depend on the behavior of the pandemic in the country.

Health Ministry Epidemiology director Dr. Ronald Skewes, on Sun. expressed concern about a relaxation of protection measures.

“The recommendation that we, as Epidemiology, as Collective Health, would make to the authorities is to maintain the measures that we are currently implementing. That is, the curfew and all the restrictions, do not allow for example, those agglomerations,” he told Diario Libre.

On the possibility of a resurge in cases due to the upcoming holidays, the specialist affirmed: if people do not behave there may be a rebound.