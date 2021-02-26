President Abinader confirms release of Dominicans kidnapped in Haiti

The president confirmed this with a message on Twitter, in which he says he spoke with his Haitian counterpart, Jovenel Moise.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader confirmed tonight that the Dominicans Michael Enrique and Antonio Gerer Campusano Féliz, kidnapped in Haiti, were released today.

The president confirmed this with a message on Twitter, in which he says he spoke with his Haitian counterpart, Jovenel Moise.

Luis Abinader @luisabinader

I just chatted with @moisejovenel, who informs me that the two kidnapped youths are in Haitian police custody. We have given instructions for them to be transferred to the Dominican Embassy in Port-au-Prince.