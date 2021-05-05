US$5.2M stolen from Dominican Republic social aid program

Santo Domingo.- 20 people have been brought to justice accused of participating in the alleged fraud of the social assistance program “Stay at Home,” with the theft of RD$294.0 million (US$5.2 million) since the plan began in April 2020.

Around 125,000 complaints of withdrawal of funds from beneficiaries of the program are investigated by the National Police (Dicat), at the request of the Social Subsidies Administrator (ADESS).

The filings contain a considerable report of transactions made in various businesses of the National District and provinces of all regions, which are not recognized by the bearers of the identity cards, used as a means of payment in these irregular monetary transfers.