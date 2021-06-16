They prohibit agricultural exploitation in Valle Nuevo National Park

The resolution of the Ministry of the Environment indicates that it will be permanent.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of the Environment permanently prohibited through Resolution 0016/2021 the agricultural and livestock activities in the Valle Nuevo National Park.

The decision signed by Minister Orlando Jorge Mera modifies article 3 and the paragraph of Resolution 0014/2016, which approved and authorized the implementation of the Action Plan for the Rescue of the Park and served as the basis to begin the elimination of activities agricultural in that area.

Environment specifies that, at that time, the measure did not restrictively contemplate the prohibition of new agricultural enclaves.

“In this sense, the presence of agricultural settlements within the protected area is still evident, mainly on the southern slope, where the past administration did not develop actions to complete the rescue of Valle Nuevo,” he says in a press release.

Term

The resolution grants 100 days to harvest and withdraw the crops under development and dismantle the infrastructures and equipment related to agricultural and livestock crops.

“New plantings are prohibited. The completion and withdrawal of short-cycle products that were planted at the time of publication of this resolution will only be allowed,” specify paragraphs I and II of the first article of the new provision.

It explains that, after this period, the Ministry will withdraw any activity that threatens the integrity of the National Park, in compliance with Law 64-00 on the Environment and the sector Law 202-04 on Protected Areas.

Article five of the resolution establishes that the Environment will coordinate with the Ministry of Defense so that through the National Environmental Protection Service and with the support of the other competent institutions, as the case may be, faithful compliance with this resolution is guaranteed.