Dominican leader gathers the military

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader summoned the military commanders on Haiti’s crisis, after the assassination of his counterpart, Jovenel Moise.

During the meeting, the president will coordinate the activation of an emergency plan and protocol that exists for moments like this.

In addition, he will deal with the strengthening of surveillance in the border area and other security actions.

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated on Wednesday by armed men who carried out an attack on his residence in the early morning of the Pelerin neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, said the acting prime minister, Claude Joseph.