400 new Covid-19 cases recorded with no deaths yesterday

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health recorded no deaths for coronavirus yesterday and detected 400 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to epidemiological bulletin 491, the daily positivity rate dropped to 11.13%, given that from 5,614 samples processed, only 400 tested positive.

The cumulative number of deaths from the pandemic in the country is 3,931 and 339,302 recorded cases, of which 42,674 are active cases.

Bed occupancy

Hospital occupancy is down, with 674 patients admitted, representing 25% of the health system’s beds for COVID-19.

In Intensive Care Units, there are 220 patients for 34% of the occupied beds, and 145 have ventilators, which represents 28% of the equipment.

Pfizer vaccines arrive

Yesterday, a plane from the airline Kalitta Charster arrived in the Dominican Republic, transporting 445,370 doses of vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer-BioNTech.

With the new shipment, the country has already received 1,640,080 doses to prevent the coronavirus from the U.S. company, vice president Raquel Peña reported on her Twitter account.